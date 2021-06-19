Earth’s energy imbalance doubled in 14 years: NASA

To reach this conclusion, scientists compared data from two independent measurements -- NASA’s Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System (CERES) and data from a global array of ocean floats called Argo that enable an accurate estimate of the rate at which the world’s oceans are heating up.

“The two very independent ways of looking at changes in Earth’s energy imbalance are in really, really good agreement, and they’re both showing this very large trend, which gives us a lot of confidence that what we’re seeing is a real phenomenon and not just an instrumental artifact,” said Norman Loeb, lead author and principal investigator for CERES at NASA.

“The trends we found were quite alarming in a sense,” he said in a study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.