Exoplanet hunter snares 'extreme' superhot world

A European Space Agency satellite tasked with tracking down exoplanets has made its first big catch, a world so hot that its atmosphere could melt iron, astrophysicists have reported.

Launched into Earth orbit in December, the CHEOPS space-based telescope spotted the gas giant circling close to one of the hottest known stars with a planetary system, according to a study published last week.

"We estimate the temperature of WASP-189b to be 3,200 degrees Celsius (5,800 degrees Fahrenheit)," said lead author Monika Lendl, a scientist at the University of Geneva.