Extreme uric acid in blood can reduce lifespan by 11 years: Study

High levels of serum uric acid in the blood could reduce people’s chance of surviving and also reduce their lifespans by up to 11 years, say researchers.

The study, published in the journal BMJ Global Health, found evidence of substantial reductions in patient survival associated with extreme concentrations of serum uric acid (SUA) for both men and women.

“This is the first study to yield detailed survival statistics for SUA concentrations among Irish men and women in the health system,” said study lead author Leonard Browne from the University of Limerick in the US.

“Our key question was to determine whether SUA, a routinely measured blood marker, could help us predict a patient’s lifespan, all else being equal,” Browne added.

To answer this, the research team collected data from 26,525 patients.