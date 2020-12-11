Facebook takes action against two Bangladeshi hacker groups

The Facebook authorities have taken measures against ‘two separate groups of hackers -- APT32 in Vietnam and a group based in Bangladesh -- for allegedly distributing malware and hacking people’s accounts across the internet.’

“These two unconnected groups targeted people on our platform and elsewhere on the internet using very different tactics. The operation from Vietnam focused primarily on spreading malware to its targets, whereas the operation from Bangladesh focused on compromising accounts across platforms and coordinating reporting to get targeted accounts and Pages removed from Facebook,” reports Facebook Newsroom on Thursday.

Facebook stated that it has already removed the hacker groups’ ‘ability to use their infrastructure’ as part of the measurement.