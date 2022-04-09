First private mission launches for International Space Station

The first fully private mission to the International Space Station blasted off from Florida Friday with a four-member crew from startup company Axiom Space.

NASA has hailed the three-way partnership with Axiom and SpaceX as a key step towards commercializing the region of space known as "Low Earth Orbit," leaving the agency to focus on more ambitious voyages deeper into the cosmos.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule Endeavor launched at 11:17 am (1517 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center, and the spaceship should dock at around 1145 GMT Saturday.

"We're taking commercial business off the face of the Earth and putting it up in space," said NASA chief Bill Nelson.