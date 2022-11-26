British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

John McFall, who has become the first astronaut recruit with a disability, is a British doctor and former Paralympian who lost a leg in a motorbike accident.

The 41-year-old has been selected by the European Space Agency for a special "parastronaut" programme and is set begin training early next year.

Born in Frimley in southern England, McFall had his right leg amputated aged 19, which scuppered his plans to join the military.

"Originally, I always wanted to join the army and that was all my life was sort of tailored around," McFall said in a video interview released by the ESA.

"I went away travelling at the end of my teenage years and unfortunately had a motorcycle accident which resulted in the amputation of my right leg."