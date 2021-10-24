France launches state-of-art military communications satellite

France has successfully launched a state-of-the-art satellite into orbit, designed to allow all of France's armed forces across the globe to communicate swiftly and securely.

Paris created a space force command in July 2019, amongst concerns that rival countries were heavily investing in space technology, seen as a new military frontier.

The satellite "is designed to resist military aggression from the ground and in space, as well as interference," French air and space force spokesman colonel Stephane Spet told AFP.