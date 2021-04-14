Glaucoma may be more than eye pressure issue

A new study conducted in rats shows that chemical known to protect nerve cells also slows glaucoma, the leading cause of irreversible blindness.

Led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the study centres on the watery fluid inside the eye on which its function depends. Fluid pressure can build up in patients with glaucoma, wearing down cells in the eye and the nerves connecting them to the brain, researchers said.

However, past studies have shown the condition to continue to worsen even after eye pressure has been controlled. The connection between pressure buildup and impaired vision remains poorly understood.

Published in Neurotherapeutics, the new study showed that ingesting the compound citicoline restored optic nerve (neural) signals between the brain and eye to near-normal levels in the study rats. Naturally produced in the brain but also available commercially, citicoline is a major source of choline, a building block in the membranes that line nerve cells and enhance nerve cell communication.