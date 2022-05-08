Heart attack survivors may be at higher risk of mental weakness: Research

The two tests were the Mini-Mental State Examination and the Clock Drawing Test, which assess a person's thinking, memory and ability to perform basic tasks and are commonly used to identify signs of dementia.

The tests overall showed roughly 50 per cent of patients had normal cognitive functioning at both time points, while the other half had some cognitive impairment. About 35-40 per cent of patients showed cognitive impairment in the first days after their heart attack, while 27-33 per cent showed impairment six months later.

Of the patients who had some cognitive impairment shortly after their heart attack, the impairment was temporary in about half of the cases and permanent for the other half. About one in nine patients had normal cognitive functioning shortly after their heart attack but showed cognitive decline six months later.