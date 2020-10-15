Herd immunity is dangerous and flawed approach: Lancet

The idea of using herd immunity approach to manage COVID-19 -- by allowing immunity to develop in low-risk populations while protecting the most vulnerable -- is "a dangerous fallacy unsupported by the scientific evidence", say a new letter signed by 80 international researchers.

According to the open letter published in the journal The Lancet, the experts stated that it is critical to act decisively and urgently.

The authors acknowledge that ongoing restrictions have understandably led to widespread demoralisation and diminishing trust among the public and that in the face of the second wave of infection there is renewed interest in so-called natural herd immunity approaches.