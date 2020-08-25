How our brain identifies faces like a computer system

People suffering from a rare brain disorder, when they look at someone, they see distortions to the same half of a person's face, regardless of how the face is viewed. Researchers have now decoded why this happen.

People who have a rare condition known as hemi-prosopometamophosia (hemi-PMO) makes it discomforting for them to look at faces.

According to a new study published in Current Biology, the results demonstrated that our visual system standardised all the faces we perceive using the same process so they can be better compared to faces we have seen before, like a face recognition system.