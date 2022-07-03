Humans in loop help robots find their way

Robots cannot see past barriers, much like humans. To reach where they're going, they occasionally require a little assistance. Rice University engineers have created a technique that enables people to assist robots in seeing their surroundings and performing jobs, according to a new study.

The strategy called Bayesian Learning IN the Dark -- BLIND, for short -- is a novel solution to the long-standing problem of motion planning for robots that work in environments where not everything is clearly visible all the time.