Humans in loop help robots find their way

The peer-reviewed study led by computer scientists Lydia Kavraki and Vaibhav Unhelkar and co-lead authors Carlos Quintero-Pena and Constantinos Chamzas of Rice's George R Brown School of Engineering was presented at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers' International Conference on Robotics and Automation in late May.
The algorithm developed primarily by Quintero-Pena and Chamzas, both graduate students working with Kavraki, keeps a human in the loop to "augment robot perception and, importantly, prevent the execution of unsafe motion," according to the study.
To do so, they combined Bayesian inverse reinforcement learning (by which a system learns from continually updated information and experience) with established motion planning techniques to assist robots that have "high degrees of freedom" -- that is, a lot of moving parts.
To test BLIND, the Rice lab directed a Fetch robot, an articulated arm with seven joints to grab a small cylinder from a table and move it to another, but in doing so it had to move past a barrier.
"If you have more joints, instructions to the robot are complicated," Quintero-Pena said. "If you're directing a human, you can just say, 'Lift up your hand.'"
But a robot's programmers have to be specific about the movement of each joint at each point in its trajectory, especially when obstacles block the machine's "view" of its target.
Rather than programming a trajectory up front, BLIND inserts a human mid-process to refine the choreographed options -- or best guesses -- suggested by the robot's algorithm. "BLIND allows us to take information in the human's head and compute our trajectories in this high-degree-of-freedom space," Quintero-Pena said.
"We use a specific way of feedback called a critique, basically a binary form of feedback where the human is given labels on pieces of the trajectory," he said.
These labels appear as connected green dots that represent possible paths. As BLIND steps from dot to dot, the human approves or rejects each movement to refine the path, avoiding obstacles as efficiently as possible.