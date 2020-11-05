Hunter-gatherers' gender roles get rethink

A new study says a woman’s place might never have been at home to begin with.

Scientists said Wednesday they had discovered the 9,000-year-old remains of a young woman in the Peruvian Andes alongside a well-stocked big game hunting toolkit.

Based on a further analysis of 27 individuals at burial sites with similar tools, a team led by Randall Haas at the University of California, Davis concluded that between 30 to 50 per cent of hunters in the Americas during this period may have been women.

The paper, published in the journal Science Advances, contradicts the prevalent notion that in hunter-gatherer societies, the hunters were mainly men and the gatherers were mainly women.

“I think it tells us that for at least some portion of human prehistory, that assumption was inaccurate,” Haas told AFP.