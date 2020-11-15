Indian researchers find new mutation in COVID-19 genome for testing

A team of researchers at Nitte University in Karnataka’s Mangaluru have identified a new mutation in the COVID-19 genome for testing its virus strain, a top varsity official said on Wednesday.

“The novel mutation will have implications for the diagnostic RT-PCR-based detection of the COVID-19 virus, which uses screening test,” Nitte senior director Iddya Karunasagar told IANS here.

In a paper submitted for publication in the prestigious Elsevier Journal “Virus Research”, investigators at Nitte, a deemed to be university, said they detected partial deletions in the gene encoding the viral envelope protein (E-gene) in the genomes across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi and Odisha.