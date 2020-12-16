Kids with cancer not at high risk of severe COVID-19: Study

Researchers have found that paediatric cancer patients who test positive for COVID-19 do not appear to be at any increased risk of severe COVID-19 infection compared to healthy children.

The study, published in the British Journal of Cancer, analysed the severity of Covid-19 infection in children with cancer.

“The COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly in the early part of 2020 and there were initial concerns about the severity of the infection in adults with cancer,” said the study’s lead author Gerard Millen from the University of Birmingham in the UK.

“While children overall seemed to be less severely affected, little was known about the effects in children with cancer,” Millen added.