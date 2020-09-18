Majority of COVID-recovered complain of fatigue: Study

In a major study, the researchers have shown that persistent fatigue occurs in more than half of patients recovered from COVID-19, regardless of the seriousness of their infection.

“While the presenting features of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been well-characterised, the medium and long-term consequences of infection remain unexplored,” said study author Liam Townsend from St James’s Hospital in Ireland.

For the study, the research team used a commonly-used scale to determine fatigue in recovered patients, called the Chalder Fatigue Score (CFQ-11).