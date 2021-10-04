Mars's surface got shaped by furious floods from overflowing craters: Study

Massive floods from overflowing crater lakes had an outsized role in shaping the Martian surface, carving deep chasms and moving vast amounts of sediment, suggest a recent study, led by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Nature'. The study found that the floods, which probably lasted mere weeks, eroded more than enough sediment to completely fill Lake Superior and Lake Ontario.

"If we think about how sediment was being moved across the landscape on ancient Mars, lake breach floods were a really important process globally," said lead author Tim Goudge, an assistant professor at the UT Jackson School of Geosciences.

"And this is a bit of a surprising result because they've been thought of as one-off anomalies for so long," Goudge added.