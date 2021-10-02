Merck's Covid pill hailed after cutting hospitalisations by 50pc

US pharmaceutical company Merck said Friday it will seek authorisation of its oral drug molnupiravir for Covid-19 after it was shown to reduce the chance newly infected patients were hospitalised by 50 per cent.

A simple pill to treat the coronavirus has been sought since the start of the pandemic and Friday's announcement was hailed as a major step towards that goal.

Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to US president Joe Biden, told reporters: "The data are impressive," and he highlighted that the trial results showed there were no deaths among patients who received the drug compared to eight deaths in the placebo group.

The US has procured 1.7 million courses of molnupiravir should it be green-lighted, with the option to buy more, and global health agency Unitaid said it was working with a partnership called ACT-Accelerator to secure supply for low- and middle-income countries.