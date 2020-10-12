Mexican scientist who revealed threat to ozone layer dies

Mexican scientist Mario Molina, who became his country's first winner of the Nobel Prize for Chemistry for his work on the threat to the ozone layer from chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), died on Wednesday at the age of 77.

One of Mexico's most eminent scientists, Molina conducted some of his first experiments at a tender age in his childhood home before becoming a global authority on climate change.

The Centro Mario Molina, an environmental research body he founded, said he died of "unexpected cardiac problems".