NASA awards Firefly Aerospace $93.3M to deliver payloads to Moon



Firefly Aerospace will be responsible for end-to-end delivery services, including payload integration, launch from Earth, landing on the Moon, and mission operations.



This is the sixth award for lunar surface delivery under the CLPS initiative.



"We're excited another CLPS provider has won its first task order award. With this initiative, we seek to develop ways for new science and technology development utilising a service-based model," Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator for Science at NASA, said in a statement.



"This allows US vendors to not only demonstrate their ability to safely deliver payloads to our celestial neighbour, but also expand this capability for others who want to take advantage of this cutting edge approach to explore the Moon."



This is the first delivery awarded to Firefly Aerospace, which will provide the lunar delivery service using its Blue Ghost lander, which the company designed and developed at its Cedar Park facility in Texas.