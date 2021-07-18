NASA celebrates 100th birthday of first American to orbit the planet

The US space agency on Saturday celebrated the 100th birthday of astronaut John Glenn who changed the history of spaceflight, becoming the first American to orbit the planet.

Others US astronauts had been to space but Glenn was the first to actually orbit the planet we call home.

Glenn was born in Cambridge, Ohio on 18 July 1921.

“He also changed the language, adding a Yiddish term -- glitch -- to our lexicon. He wasn’t by training a wordsmith like Shakespeare or a musician (who often change the way in which language is used through song) but change it he did,” NASA said in a statement.