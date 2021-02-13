NASA in talks with US space startup to secure 1 Soyuz seat

The recent success of NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission and the launch and docking of the Crew-1 mission have been significant milestones in providing reliable transportation to the space station on commercial spacecraft from American soil.



However, securing an additional Soyuz seat assures the back-up capability of at least one U.S. crew member aboard the International Space Station in the event of a problem with an upcoming ride, NASA said.



It has been NASA's practice to fly mixed crews on spacecraft to ensure safe and continuous operations of the International Space Station.



Due to operational constraints, crew members must fly to the station and return on the same spacecraft.



The crew currently aboard the station (Kate Rubins and the Crew-1 astronauts) must return on Soyuz and Crew Dragon respectively in April/May.



NASA said the SpaceX Crew-2 is expected to launch as planned on April 20.



However, if the mission launch is delayed or an event occurs while Crew-2 is in-orbit that requires a premature return, NASA risks not having a US crew member aboard the International Space Station.