NASA launches NOAA’s newest earth observing satellite

The satellite will be providing continuous coverage of weather and hazardous environmental conditions in the Western Hemisphere. For the unversed, the GOES Program predicts space weather near earth that can interfere with satellite electronics, GPS, and radio communications.

“We at NASA feel honoured to continue to work with NOAA on this strategic and successful partnership. Besides our work on spacecraft development and launch, NASA supported science teams are looking forward to analyzing the precious data that GOES-T will provide,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

Once GOES-T is positioned in a geostationary orbit 22,300 miles above earth, it will be renamed GOES-18. Following a successful orbital checkout of its instruments and systems, GOES-18 will go into service over the US West Coast and Pacific Ocean. This position puts it in a key spot where it can observe weather sweeping in from the west to the east over the US - giving forecasters an upstream view of what is coming.