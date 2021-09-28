NASA launches powerful Landsat 9 satellite to monitor Earth's landscapes

The US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has successfully launched Landsat 9, a powerful satellite built to monitor the Earth's land surface.

It was launched at 2:12 pm EDT on Monday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Landsat 9--a joint NASA and US Geological Survey (USGS) mission--lifted off on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex 3E. Norway's Svalbard satellite-monitoring ground station acquired signals from the spacecraft about 83 minutes after launch.

Landsat 9 is performing as expected and will eventually settle into its final orbit that takes it over the planet's poles, at an altitude of about 705 kilometres.