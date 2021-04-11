NASA seeks to send 1st person of colour to Moon in 2024

Acting NASA administrator Steve Jurczyk has sought to not only land the first woman on the Moon but also the first person of colour under the Artemis programme.

The Artemis III mission is expected to launch the first woman and next man to the Moon in 2024.

The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Administration submitted to Congress on Friday the president’s priorities for fiscal year 2022 discretionary spending.

“The president’s discretionary request increases NASA’s ability to better understand Earth and further monitor and predict the impacts of climate change. It also gives us the necessary resources to continue advancing America’s bipartisan Moon to Mars space exploration plan, including landing the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon under the Artemis programme,” Jurczyk said in a statement on Friday.

“This $24.7 billion funding request demonstrates the Biden Administration’s commitment to NASA and its partners who have worked so hard this past year under difficult circumstances and achieved unprecedented success,” he added.