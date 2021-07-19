NASA's Hubble space telescope returns to science operations

On 15 July, scientists at the US space agency successfully switched to backup hardware on the Hubble Space Telescope, including powering on the backup payload computer.
The collection of science data will now resume, NASA said on Saturday.
"All instruments on the Hubble Space Telescope are now in operational status, and science data is once again being collected to further our understanding of the universe," the agency said in a tweet.
NASA anticipates that Hubble will last for many more years and will continue making groundbreaking observations, working in tandem with other space observatories including the James Webb Space Telescope to further knowledge of the cosmos.
Launched in 1990, Hubble has taken over 1.5 million observations of the universe, and over 18,000 scientific papers have been published with its data.
It has contributed to some of the most significant discoveries of our cosmos, including the accelerating expansion of the universe, the evolution of galaxies over time, and the first atmospheric studies of planets beyond our solar system.