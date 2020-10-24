NASA’s spacecraft collects significant amount of Asteroid Bennu

After touching down on asteroid Bennu, NASAs OSIRIS-REx probe team received images that confirm the spacecraft has collected more than enough material to meet one of its main mission requirements -- acquiring at least 60 grams of the asteroids precious surface material, the US space agency said on Saturday.

In reviewing these images, the OSIRIS-REx team noticed both that the head appeared to be full of asteroid particles, and that some of these particles appeared to be escaping slowly from the sample collector.

The sample collected by the spacecraft will return to Earth in 2023.