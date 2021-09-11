New research suggests medicine used for gout treatment can also fight Covid-19

As cases of Covid-19 continue to surge across the globe, few options are available for the treatment of the population infected with the virus.

However, the findings of new research from the University of Georgia have suggested a viable therapeutic for combating the disease.

Published in Nature's Scientific Reports, the study found that probenecid has broad antiviral properties, making it a prime candidate to combat not only SARS-CoV-2 infection but also other common and deadly respiratory viruses like RSV and flu.

Probenecid is an FDA-approved medication that's primarily used to treat gout, and it's already widely available in the US. The drug has been on the market for over 40 years and has minimal side effects.

"There's really nothing out there to safely fight these viruses," said Ralph Tripp, lead author of the study and GRA eminent scholar of vaccine and therapeutic studies in UGA's College of Veterinary Medicine.