New study finds how plants manage stressful situations

A study revealed new data about how plants handle stressful situations. They studied how plants react to and cope up with stressful conditions in order to design biotechnological approaches to decrease the economic losses in the agriculture sector which are caused by the ever-changing climate.

The research was conducted by the University of Seville which was led by Emilio Gutierrez from the Department of Plant Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and was published in the ‘The EMBO Journal’.