New study strongly suggests COVID-19 enters brain

Researchers have now claimed that more and more evidence is coming out that people with COVID-19 are suffering from cognitive effects, such as brain fog and fatigue.

The study, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, found that that the spike protein, often depicted as the red arms of the virus, can cross the blood-brain barrier in mice.

This strongly suggests that SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19, can enter the brain.

"The spike protein, often called the S1 protein, dictates which cells the virus can enter. Usually, the virus does the same thing as its binding protein," said lead author William A Banks from the University of Washington in the US.