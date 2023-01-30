Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle

Columbia broke up at 203,000 feet (61,900 metres) over eastern Texas just as the mission controller in Houston was talking to Columbia commander Rick Husband.

"To Columbia, here is Houston... we did not copy your last" message.

After a moment, Husband replied: "Roger but..."

After a brief crackling noise, contact was lost.

Columbia disappeared from radar screens at 9:00 am (1400 GMT), 16 minutes before it was due to land.

The flaming debris from the 80-tonne craft was caught streaking across the sky over the southern US by local TV stations, with parts scattered over Texas and Louisiana.

Bob Molter from Palestine, Texas, told National Public Radio how he saw the shuttle break up in the sky.

"There was a big boom that shook the house for more than a minute, and I went outside because I thought there had been a train accident on the nearby line.

"But there was nothing, and then I looked up and saw the trails of smoke zig-zagging, going across the sky."