Risk of climate tipping points escalates at 1.5C warming: Study

Failing to achieve the Paris agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C could trigger multiple dangerous "tipping points" where changes to climate systems become self-sustaining, according to a major new study published in Science.

Even current levels of warming have already put the world at risk of five major tipping points -- including the collapse of the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets -- but it's not too late to change course, the authors stress.

"The way I think about it is it'll change the face of the world -- literally if you were looking at it from space," given long term sea-level rise, rainforest death and more, senior author Tim Lenton of the University of Exeter told AFP.

Lenton authored the first major research on tipping points in 2008.