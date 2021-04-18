Older adults most likely to make effort to help others: Study

A new research has found that older adults are more willing to make an effort to help others as compared to younger adults.

According to the researchers, including Matthew Apps from the University of Birmingham, this study is the first to show how effortful ‘prosocial’ behaviour -- intended to benefit others -- changes as people get older.

“Our results showed very clearly that participants in our older age group were more likely to work harder for others, even though they would gain no significant financial reward for themselves,” Apps said.