Ozone may be heating the planet more than we realise: Study

Ozone may be weakening one of the Earth’s most important cooling mechanisms, making it a more significant greenhouse gas than previously thought, recent research has found.

The research by an international team of scientists, led by the University of California Riverside, is published in Nature Climate Change.

The study has revealed that changes to ozone levels in the upper and lower atmosphere were responsible for almost a third of the warming seen in ocean waters bordering Antarctica in the second half of the 20th century.