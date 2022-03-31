Record-setting NASA astronaut, crewmates return to Earth from space station

“Mark’s mission is not only record-breaking, but also paving the way for future human explorers on the Moon, Mars, and beyond,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “Our astronauts make incredible sacrifices in the name of science, exploration, and cutting-edge technology development, not least among them time away from loved ones. NASA and the nation are proud to welcome Mark home and grateful for his incredible contributions throughout his year-long stay on the International Space Station.”

Vande Hei’s extended mission will provide researchers with the opportunity to observe the effects of long-duration spaceflight on humans as the agency plans to return to the Moon under the Artemis programme and prepare for the exploration of Mars.

Vande Hei launched on 9 April 2021, alongside Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov. His second journey into space of 355 days is the longest single spaceflight by a US astronaut, previously held at 340 days, and gives him a lifetime total of 523 days in space. Dubrov also remained on board for 355 days on his first spaceflight.