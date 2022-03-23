Researchers discover a new form of ice

Researchers have discovered a new form of ice, which could have implications for our understanding of distant, water-rich planets.

The findings of the study were published in the journal ‘Physical Review B’.

Solid water, or ice, is like many other materials in that it can form different solid materials based on variable temperatures and pressure conditions, like carbon forming diamond or graphite. However, water is exceptional in this aspect as there are at least 20 solid forms of ice known to us.