Researchers discover astonishing self-organisation skills of brain

The interplay of excitation and inhibition is crucial for the normal functioning of neural networks. Its dysregulation has been linked to many neurological and psychiatric disorders, including epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, and autism spectrum disorders.

Interestingly, the share of inhibitory neurons among all neurons in various brain structures (like the neocortex or the hippocampus) remains fixed throughout the lifetime of an individual at 15 to 30 per cent. "This prompted our curiosity: how important is this particular proportion?" recalls Anna Levina, a researcher at Tubingen University and the Max Planck Institute for Biological Cybernetics.

"Can neural circuits with a different proportion of excitatory and inhibitory neurons still function normally?" Her collaborators from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot (Israel) designed a novel experiment that would allow answering these questions. They grew cultures that contained different, even extreme ratios of excitatory and inhibitory neurons.

The scientists then measured the activity of these artificially designed brain tissues. "We were surprised that networks with various ratios of excitatory and inhibitory neurons remained active, even when these ratios were very far from natural conditions," explains Levina's student Oleg Vinogradov.