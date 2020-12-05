Researchers use smartphone camera for COVID virus detection

In the current study, the nasal swabs were spiked with SARS-CoV-2 RNA.



The investigators are currently working on a solution that would induce a single-step reaction in which the RNA is released from the virus without the need for purification.



Because it doesn't require amplification, the assay is able to quantify the amount of virus in the sample.



"It's super exciting to have this quantitative aspect in the assay. PCR is the gold standard, but you have to go through so many steps," said co-senior author Melanie Ott, a virologist at Gladstone Institutes and the University of California, San Francisco.



"There are huge opportunities here for pathogens and for biology in general to make RNA quantification more precise".



The fluorescence detector consists of a laser to produce illumination and excite the fluorescence and an added lens to help collect light.



The smartphone is placed on top of it.



