Scientists develop new technique for studying mitochondria

An advanced imaging-based method from scientists at Scripps Research offers a new way of studying mitochondria, which are best known as the "powerhouses" of cells.

In their report in the Journal of Cell Biology, the scientists described a set of techniques that enables the imaging and quantification of even subtle structural changes inside mitochondria, and the correlation of those changes with other processes ongoing in cells. Mitochondria are involved not only in energy production, but also in several other critical cellular functions, including cell division and cell-preserving responses to various types of stress.

Mitochondrial dysfunctions have been observed in a host of diseases including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease and different cancers, and researchers are eager to develop treatments that can reverse these dysfunctions. But the scientific tools for studying the fine details of mitochondria structure have been limited.