Russia launches 1st Arctic-monitoring satellite

Russia has successfully launched its first satellite to monitor the Arctic’s climate and environment, the country’s space corporation Roscosmos said in a statement.

A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the “Arktika-M” satellite on board blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 9.55am on Sunday, Roscosmos said.

The Arktika-M spacecraft was delivered to the orbit at 12.14pm, Xinhua news agency quoted the space corporation as further saying in the statement.