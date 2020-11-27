Russia plans to develop its own space station

Energia, Russia’s rocket and space corporation, has announced that it was working on the development of a new homegrown multi-functional space station.

Russia’s own orbital station will consist of three to seven modules unmanned or with a crew of two to four people, Xinhua news agency quoted Vladimir Solovyov, first deputy general designer of Energia, as saying on Thursday.

Addressing a conference of the Russian Academy of Sciences on space, Solovyov raised concern about the longevity of the International Space Station (ISS) as certain components have been damaged and could not be replaced.