Russia says Sputnik V virus vaccine 95pc effective

Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is 95 per cent effective according to a second interim analysis of clinical trial data, its developers said on Tuesday.

The two-dose vaccine will be available on international markets for less than $10 (8.40 euros) per dose, they said, and will be free for Russian citizens.

It can be stored at between two and eight degrees Celsius (between 35.6 and 46.4 degrees Fahrenheit), they said, instead of the temperatures below freezing required for some other vaccines.