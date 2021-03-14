Scientists discover possible new coronavirus mutation in Brazil

A possible new variant of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, has been detected in several regions of Brazil, the Ministry of Science and Technology’s National Laboratory for Scientific Computing (LNCC) said.

Brazilian scientists discovered the new variant as the country’s healthcare system nears collapse due to a rise in cases generated by the P.1 strain that emerged in northern Brazil’s state of Amazonas in November 2020, the Xinhua news agency reported.

A study carried out in 39 municipalities of five Brazilian states “led to the identification of a possible new variant of SARS-CoV-2 originating from variant B.1.1.33 that had circulated in Brazil,” the laboratory said in a statement.