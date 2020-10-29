Scientists estimate risk of airborne COVID-19 with mask usage

The continued increase in COVID-19 infections around the world has led scientists to study the dynamics of airborne transmission.

In the study, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, researchers, used a model to understand airborne transmission that is designed to be accessible to a wide range of people.

Employing basic concepts of fluid dynamics and the known factors in airborne transmission of diseases, the researchers proposed the Contagion Airborne Transmission (CAT) inequality model.

While not all factors in the CAT inequality model may be known, it can still be used to assess relative risks, since situational risk is proportional to exposure time.