Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Using membranes for the separation of chemicals is known to be much more efficient than processes such as distillation or absorption, but there has always been a trade-off between permeability -- how fast gases can penetrate through the material -- and selectivity -- the ability to let the desired molecules pass through while blocking all others.

The new family of membrane materials, based on “hydrocarbon ladder” polymers, overcomes that trade-off, providing both high permeability and extremely good selectivity, the researchers said.

Yan Xia, an associate professor of chemistry at Stanford; Zachary Smith, an assistant professor of chemical engineering at MIT; Ingo Pinnau, a professor at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, and five others.

Gas separation is an important and widespread industrial process whose uses include removing impurities and undesired compounds from natural gas or biogas, separating oxygen and nitrogen from the air for medical and industrial purposes, separating carbon dioxide from other gases for carbon capture, and producing hydrogen for use as a carbon-free transportation fuel.