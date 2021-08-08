Scientists identify antibodies to develop pan-coronaviurs vax

Scientists have discovered human antibodies that can neutralise several different coronaviruses and pave the way for a pan-coronavirus vaccine.

These antibodies have been detected in some people who have recovered from Covid-19, said the team at University of Washington.

The study, appearing in the journal Science, describes research on five such human monoclonal antibodies that can cross-react with a number of Beta coronaviruses.

The team examined certain memory B cells from Covid-19 convalescent donors. Memory B cells are white blood cells that recognise and respond to pathogens that have tried to attack the body during a previous encounter.

Out of five promising antibodies that they isolated, the scientists decided to concentrate on one designated S2P6.