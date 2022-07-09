Even the smallest nuclear war would devastate ocean systems, leading to sharp declines in fish stocks, expansion of ice sheets into coastal communities and changes in ocean currents that would take decades or longer to reverse.

A Rutgers researcher and an international team of geoscientists, led by Cheryl S Harrison at Louisiana State University, came up with the disclosure recently.

"Our model is the first large-scale effort to quantify the effects of a nuclear war on oceans," said Alan Robock, a distinguished professor of climate science in the Rutgers department of environmental sciences and a co-author of the study published in the American geophysical union journal AGU Advances.