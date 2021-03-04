SpaceX lands Starship prototype, and then it explodes

Elon Musk-run SpaceX managed to land its next generation heavy-lift rocket Starship for the first time but it exploded minutes later on the launching pad at a US facility.

Musk first celebrated the landing on Thursday, saying “Starship SN10 landed in one piece”, and then tweeted: “RIP SN10, honorable discharge”.

The Starship prototype named SN10 managed to land after carrying out a high-altitude test flight in Texas.

The launch test’s objective was to showcase the computer-controlled movements of the rocket’s four aerodynamic flaps that steer its descent before landing, according to SpaceX.

Starship is SpaceX’s ambitious spacecraft to take humans to Mars. The company has been working on prototypes to find the right design that will work for the transport.