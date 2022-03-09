Study examines how brain makes memories

In a study led by Cedars-Sinai, researchers have discovered two types of brain cells that play a key role in dividing continuous human experience into distinct segments that can be recalled later.

The discovery provides new promise as a path toward the development of novel treatments for memory disorders such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

