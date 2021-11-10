Target for potential cancer drugs may worsen disease: Study

A recent study led by an international team of researchers reveals a previously unrealized complexity in cancer development, one that raises concerns and caution about targeting Shp2 in oncological treatments.

The findings were published in the journal Cell Reports. In recent years, much scientific effort and funding have focused on developing drugs that target an enzyme with the unwieldy name of Src homology 2-containing protein tyrosine phosphatase 2 or more briefly, Shp2.